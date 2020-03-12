Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari on Their Italy Trip

by Allison Crist | Thu., Mar. 12, 2020 10:00 AM
Prepare to say, "Awww."
Tonight's all-new Very Cavallari will pick back up in Italy, where Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler have traveled so she could meet her distant relatives. In a preview clip for the episode, the couple, along with Kristin's friends, dine on all of the homemade Italian food a person could ever dream of.
During the dinner, Jay takes the time to raise a glass to Kristin and others on the trip, like Justin Anderson and Austin "Scoot" Rhodes.
"There's an ease about traveling with Kristin that's very comforting. And she surrounds herself with really good people," Jay says. "You guys all mean a lot in her life and you've meant a lot in my life as I've got to know you."
He continues, "To Kristin—thank you for making our relationship better and better each and every day. She doesn't settle for anything less. So thank you!"
The sweet moment is followed up by a confessional from Kristin, where she expresses how much the entire trip means to her.
"This Italy trip is really meaningful to me. You know, meeting the Cavallaris and doing all of this, tracing my roots, I just feel like this is such a moment in my life," the Uncommon James mogul relays. "And to share that with all of my friends who are a part of my family—you know, they're like my extended family—it's just been such an incredible experience. So it means a lot to me that they're here and that I can always count on them."
Be sure to catch the rest of the trip on tonight's Very Cavallari!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?