Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Reveal the Meaning Behind Newborn Son's Name

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 9:53 AM

There's a new little guy in Jenna Dewan's life—with a very special name. 

The new mother of two gave birth to her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6, later announcing on social media that they had welcomed a baby boy named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," the Flirty Dancing host wrote. "Welcome to the world you little angel!"

With news of their little one officially out, the first-time dad took to Instagram to explain the inspiration behind their son's lengthy moniker. 

"We've had lots of questions about the name we choose [sic] for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things..." Kazee began. 

The Tony winner shared that they chose Callum for his first name as it is "Gaelic for dove." "He has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms," he wrote. 

In regard to "Michael," the father and son share the same middle name. 

With "Rebel," "I wanted a way to honor my mother," Kazee wrote. "Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel."

As for the new mama of two, who also has 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, Dewan is officially back in the newborn stage of motherhood. 

The dance pro shared a selfie on Instagram, except this time it was with her nursing baby boy. 

As she wrote, "SO. HAPPY."

