Is Rose Just Scamming Ed on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 12, 2020 7:00 AM

Big Ed, 54, is in the Philippines and just met his 23-year-old girlfriend Rosemarie for the first time. Now? It's time to get her pajamas. Saying Ed is experiencing culture shock on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days may be an understatement.

"The fact that Rose doesn't even have pajamas made me really sad, so the first thing I'm going to do is get her pajamas," Ed says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

The two are off shopping and it's a lot for Ed to take in, from the crowd to the heat, he's really struggling with the situation. The two settle on some pajamas in the sneak peek above, and Rose goes for his wallet. This is not sitting well with Ed. Not only is Rose wheeling and dealing with his wallet, she's handing out tips too.

One time, it seems he lets it go. The second? That's when Ed really seems to get worried.

Viewers will remember Ed was hit up for money by Rose's sister before he came. Maria asked him not to tell Rose about the request and said she wasn't aware of her ask.

"I'm not comfortable with Rose grabbing my money because that's not what you do. I think it's borderline, you know, inappropriate. And I already have questions about her sister because she asked me for money," he says in the exclusive sneak peek. "I don't want to believe that this could just be a scam, but I don't know if Rose is in on it or not."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

