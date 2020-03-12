Is Rose Just Scamming Ed on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?

Big Ed, 54, is in the Philippines and just met his 23-year-old girlfriend Rosemarie for the first time. Now? It's time to get her pajamas. Saying Ed is experiencing culture shock on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days may be an understatement.

"The fact that Rose doesn't even have pajamas made me really sad, so the first thing I'm going to do is get her pajamas," Ed says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

The two are off shopping and it's a lot for Ed to take in, from the crowd to the heat, he's really struggling with the situation. The two settle on some pajamas in the sneak peek above, and Rose goes for his wallet. This is not sitting well with Ed. Not only is Rose wheeling and dealing with his wallet, she's handing out tips too.