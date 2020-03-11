Meet Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette Season 16 Contestants

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 7:12 AM

Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor is over, now all eyes are on Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette turn.

Season 16, set to debut in May, features the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor handing out the roses. Now we have the first look at the contestants who are vying for the heart of 38-year-old Clare Crawley. Revealed on The Bachelorette's official Facebook page, contestants range in age from early 20s to 42. And members of Bachelor Nation will recognize Matt James, best friend to The Bachelorette veteran Tyler Cameron. Yep, the 28-year-old is among the 32 men revealed to be part of Clare's season.

Sources told E! News casting was originally looking for men to compete for Hannah Brown's heart once again, but when that deal fell apart and Clare came into the picture, they went back to the search and added older men.

"I am looking for a man that is just like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man," Clare said on Good Morning America when her role was announced.

When The Bachelorette premieres, Clare will be the oldest star to participate in the franchise.

"For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," she said about her age.

Meet the men below.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Karl S.

Karl, 33, is from Miami, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Nick E.

Nick, 25, is from Nashville.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Noah E.

Noah, 25, is from Long Beach, California.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Mike T.

Mike, 38, is from Calgary, Canada.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Miles G.

Miles, 27, is from Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Dale M.

Dale, 31, is from New York City.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Anthony W.

Anthony, 27, is from Huntington Beach, California.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

JP C.

JP, 25, is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Ed W.

Ed, 26, is from Miami, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Bennett M.

Bennett, 27, is from Orlando, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Jay S.

Jay, 29, is from Oakland Park, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Ellis M.

Ellis, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Cameron D.

Cameron is 28 and from Newport Beach, California.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Bret E.

Bret, 42, is from Provo, Utah.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Ivan H.

Ivan is 28 and from Dallas, Texas.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Austin B.

Austin, 28, is from Cut Off, Louisiana.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Demar J.

Demar, 26, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Josh E.

Josh, 31, is from Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Jordan C.

Jordan, 26, is from New York City.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Matt J.

Matt, 28, is from New York City.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Blake M.

Blake, 30, is from Phoenix Arizona.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Matt G.

Matt is 26 and from Jupiter, Florida.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Aaron G.

Aaron hails from Fort Lauderdale in Florida and is 33.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Blake M.

Blake is 29 and from Hamilton in Ontario, Canada.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Jake M.

Jake is 25 from Lafayette, Colorado.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Greg G.

Greg, 26, is from Edison, New Jersey.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Chris C.

Chris, 27, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Alex B.

Alex, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

James C.

James, 23, is from Chicago.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Grant L.

Grant is 25 and is from Boston.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Tyler C.

Tyler is 27 and from Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley Season

ABC

Yosef A.

Yosef is 30 and from Daphne, Alabama.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 18 on ABC.

