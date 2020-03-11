Hannah Brown Supports Hannah Ann Sluss After Bachelor Breakup With Peter Weber

Hannah Brown is showing her support for Hannah Ann Sluss.

The Bachelorette star took to Twitter on Monday after watching the dramatic season finale of The Bachelor.

"Hannah is a great name and roll tide. #TheBachelor," she tweeted.

As fans are well aware, Brown chanted "roll tide" throughout her season. The phrase is the rallying cry for the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide. Interestingly enough, Sluss' fellow contestant, Madison Prewett, is a big fan of the school's in-state rivals Auburn University and her dad is an Auburn basketball coach.

This wasn't the only social media move to draw attention. Brown also liked an E! News Instagram post that was re-shared by a fan account. The post featured a photo of Sluss and Peter Weber at The Bachelor: After The Final Rose and one of her quotes.

"If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man," it read.

While Chris Harrison says nearly every season finale will be the most dramatic one yet, this ending was certainly one for the books.