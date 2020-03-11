Madison Prewett's Dad Speaks Out After Peter Weber's Mom Confronts Her During The Bachelor Finale

Madison Prewett's dad, Chad Prewett, is standing by her side.

The proud parent took to Twitter on Monday after The Bachelor's dramatic season finale.

"Proud is an understatement," Chad tweeted. "I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!"

He also retweeted a post that read "#TeamMadison."

The season 24 star seemed to appreciate her father's kind words.

"Love you so much," she wrote in reply.

During the finale, fans watched Peter Weber propose to Hannah Ann Sluss with a 3.27 diamond engagement ring. However, the two broke up after the pilot admitted he couldn't give the Tennessee model his whole heart. Host Chris Harrison ended up sharing the split news with Madison, who then made a surprise visit to see Peter.

However, the drama didn't end there. Hannah Ann confronted Peter at the After The Final Rose show. She claimed he "downplayed" his feelings for Madison during the proposal and that she felt completely "blindsided" by him. Later on, Madison came out and Peter professed his love for her. Although, Peter's mom, Barbara Weber, didn't seem happy about the reunion.