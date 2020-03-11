All the Details on Hannah Ann Sluss' Engagement Ring From Bachelor Peter Weber

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 4:23 AM
Oh, what a night.
It was an explosive season finale for Bachelor star Peter Weber. On Tuesday night, viewers saw the pilot get down on one knee to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss, but things got off to a bumpy start. During his proposal, Peter mentioned that contestant Madison Prewett had left the show a few days prior. But, Peter failed to mention why Madison left, which would later play a major role in their relationship.
After getting engaged on the finale, Peter and Hannah Ann went on to split, with Peter telling Hannah Ann that he couldn't give her his whole heart. As Bachelor Nation saw during their emotional breakup, Peter still had strong feelings for Madison.
"All I've ever asked for, is for someone to give me their whole heart like I'm giving mine to them. And you took away my first engagement," Hannah Ann told Peter. "You took that away from me. 'Cause I trusted you, and that's what you have continued to ask me to do. 'Be patient with me. Have faith in me.'"
Hannah Ann went on to take off her engagement ring from Peter, telling him, "I don't need anything more from you. You've done enough damage. I'm done."
Now, fans can get a closer look at that Neil Lane engagement ring Peter proposed to Hannah Ann with on the finale.
Neil Lane
E! News has obtained photos of the platinum and diamond ring, centering a pear shape diamond surrounded by 99 round brilliant cut diamonds. The total diamond weight is 3.27 carats and was hand made in the Neil Lane Los Angeles workshop. The ring was designed and signed by the famed jeweler.
ABC
After his split with Hannah Ann, viewers saw him reunite with Madison on the finale. However, things weren't smooth sailing with Peter's family, specifically his mother Barbra Weber, who formed a strong bond with Hannah Ann.
On After the Final Rose, viewers saw Barbra have a tense exchange with Madison, during which Peter's mom criticized the Alabama native and her actions during the filming of the show. However, in the end, Madison tried to keep an open mind about the future of her relationship with Peter.
"At this point, I don't feel like it's right to sit here and rehash all the things in the past," Madison said. "Honestly, this is about me and Peter, our journey, just he and I should be talking about this."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?