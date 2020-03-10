Jenna Dewan Is "So Happy" as She Shares New Photos of Newborn Baby Callum

Jenna Dewan is basking in happiness over the birth of her second child.

The 39-year-old, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, gave birth to her second child on March 6. Today, the mother-of-two announced the birth of her baby boy, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, which she shares with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

Since announcing the arrival of her little one, writing on Instagram, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

And it's safe to say, the two can't get enough of their bundle of joy. The Flirty Dancing host took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon to gush about how happy she felt to finally hold her baby in her arms.

"So. Happy.," Dewan captioned a selfie of herself breastfeeding her newborn. In another picture, she shared her son's adorable baby feet with what seems to be a red beaded protection anklet.