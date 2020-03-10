Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Coronavirus Claim After Twitter Frenzy

Misinformation regarding the coronavirus is spreading.

On Tuesday morning, a fake BBC Twitter account falsely claimed that Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe had tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Buzzfeed News, the actor's publicist denied the claim.

"Not true," the publicist told the publication.

The now-deleted-tweet was published from a page with the username @BBCNewsTonight. The tweet read, "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed."

Since then, the page has also been suspended for violating Twitter rules and guidelines. The tweet was up for at least seven hours and according to CNET, it was shared at least 762 times and had about a thousand likes before it was taken down.

According to Buzzfeed News, the link that was included along with the fake tweet led users to the BBC News Alerts page but didn't seem to have been updated since 2017.