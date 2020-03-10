The Bachelor Finale Live Blog Part 2: Who Will Peter Weber Choose?

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 4:00 PM
And we're back!
We're about to finally, finally find out what's going on with Peter Weber and his journey to find love after last night's wild and crazy ride, during which both Hannah Ann and Madison met Peter's parents, but only one made a good impression.
By the end of the night, Peter's parents had begged him to choose Hannah Ann (with Pete's mom declaring she's an angel on earth), and Madison had broken up with Peter and left, but Pete still couldn't just decide to be with Hannah Ann, or even tell Hannah Ann that Madison was gone.
The promo at the end of the episode revealed that Madison returns, but we don't yet know how or when or why. We've seen a ring in promos, but is there a proposal? Would either of these women even still be willing to be with Peter after witnessing that conversation with his family?
We're about to find out, and once again, we'll be here the whole time, updating this post live as the night goes on.
In the meantime:
Keep up with where every Bachelor is now
Check out a brief history of Bachelor and Bachelorette finales
Scroll through everything we know about Pilot Pete's ending
The Bachelor continues tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
