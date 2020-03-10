The Bachelor Finale Live Blog Part 2: Who Will Peter Weber Choose?

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 5:11 PM
And we're back!
We're about to finally, finally find out what's going on with Peter Weber and his journey to find love after last night's wild and crazy ride, during which both Hannah Ann and Madison met Peter's parents, but only one made a good impression.
By the end of the night, Peter's parents had begged him to choose Hannah Ann (with Pete's mom declaring she's an angel on earth), and Madison had broken up with Peter and left, but Pete still couldn't just decide to be with Hannah Ann, or even tell Hannah Ann that Madison was gone.
The promo at the end of the episode revealed that Madison returns, but we don't yet know how or when or why. We've seen a ring in promos, but is there a proposal? Would either of these women even still be willing to be with Peter after witnessing that conversation with his family?
We're about to find out, and once again, we'll be here the whole time, updating this post live as the night goes on.
Here goes!
ABC
8:03 p.m.: Live Chris Harrison is back to tell us some wild things are about to go down. The evidence? Kelley's in the audience. Neil Lane is in the audience, with his ring-filled briefcase. Barb and Pete Sr. are in the audience, with Barb in all black. Mourning, perhaps? Unclear.
8:04 p.m.: Pete jogs through the Australian outback, musing about how things happen for a reason, and he has true love with Hannah Ann.
8:05 p.m.: Neil Lane arrives (in the past), and Pete picks out a ring. He's 100% certain, he says. He wants to propose to Hannah. He wants to choose her every day.
8:06 p.m.: Pete calls Hannah Ann's dad, and gets his blessing. He's psyched. He's happier than we've seen him maybe all season, but we've all heard how "unique" this ending is, so there's no way this is about to go well...
8:08 p.m.: Hannah Ann, who still doesn't know Madison's peaced out, is having a freak out in her hotel room, laying on her bed in that way we all do when we just don't know what to do.
8:09 p.m.: Chris Harrison arrives to finally give Pete the info he just found out about, that's been teased since the beginning: He's not sure Hannah Ann is coming to the proposal. Twist!
In the meantime:
Keep up with where every Bachelor is now
Check out a brief history of Bachelor and Bachelorette finales
Scroll through everything we know about Pilot Pete's ending
The Bachelor continues tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?