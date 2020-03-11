Tan France's Express Edit Will Give You Spring Fever

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 5:00 AM

ECOMM: Tan France x Express Collage

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you ever wanted to have your style overhauled by Tan France? Well now's your chance!

The Queer Eye star and fashion expert partnered with Express to curate an edit of stylish picks to help you spruce up your wardrobe for spring. He's put together some totally stellar looks, including beautiful slip dresses, a classic blazer with jeans and a tee, and even an outfit including vegan leather! And then there's that suede jacket...

There's 22 looks to choose from, with countless possible combinations. We picked out a few of our favorite items below to help you get started. Shop away!

Read

Why Priyanka Chopra Is Rocking Crocs

Pinstripe Belted Boyfriend Blazer

Whether you dress it up with a skirt or slacks, or dress it down with jeans, this belted pinstripe jacket is a wardrobe must. It sports long sleeves, a welt chest and hand pockets, and it's made of a linen/rayon/spandex/poly blend. So not only does it stretch a little and breathe, it's machine washable. Score!

 

Tan France x Express
$138
$83 Express
High Waisted Satin Paperbag Jogger Pant

Chic and contemporary with a stylish sheen, these satin paperbag pants are trending high this spring. They're polished enough to wear to the office, but edgy enough for a night on the town with a stretch tied waistband that has exactly the right amount of give. Make sure you tuck in your top to show off that paperbag waistline!

Tan France x Express
$70
$42 Express
Crochet Lace Puff Sleeve Blouse

Another trend that's grabbing attention? Puffy sleeves. They're one of the focal points of this sweet but edgy blouse, with the other coming courtesy of a thick nylon/cotton crocheted lace. It looks like it's showing you everything, but really, it's just showing off your sense of style.

 

Tan France x Express
$98
$59 Express
Snakeskin Print Wrap Tie Midi Dress

Wrap dresses are always a springtime must, but this one in snakeskin make it a can't-live-without. And this one's no faker: it's a true wrap-front style with an interior tie and a side sash, resulting in a v-neck that dips down the right amount of low. Plus, it has a hi-lo hem. Dress it up with heels, or down with a pair of flats.

Tan France x Express
$80
$48 Express
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress

You can never have too many dresses, which is exactly why you should grab this sweet maxi with flutter sleeves. Sure, it cuts a romantic silhouette, what with all the tiers and a delicate rayon/nylon blend. But it's also a little sexy too, with a deep v-neck and open back that's tied together with a bow.

Tan France x Express
$88
$53 Express
Extreme Statement Sleeve Sweater

It may be spring, but in a good chunk of the country, it's still chilly enough to wear sweaters. So why not add this one to your repertoire? With its dramatic sleeves that make a bold statement, its supersoft fabric give you a little cozy to balance out your need for style that functions on another level.

Tan France x Express
$70
$42 Express
Genuine Suede Moto Jacket

Step away from the black leather, and slip into this rich suede moto jacket in a cool neutral camel tone. It has all those classic black leather motorcycle jacket touches, like exposed zippers, snap lapels and zipped hand and hem pockets, just in a little bit lighter style. And in a classic jacket like this, you can own your style no matter if you're casual or dressed to the nines.

Tan France x Express
$398
$209 Express

Looking for more new stuff? Make sure you get your hands on Dyson's new hair straightener, and check out some on-trend camo pieces that deserve to live in your wardrobe!

