Go Inside Queer Eye Star Tan France's $2 Million Hollywood Home

It's makeover time!

Queer Eye star Tan France is now the proud owner of a $2.5 million home in the coveted Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, Variety confirmed on Tuesday.

While the 36-year-old TV personality is known for his fashion expertise on the hit Netflix show, it looks like he'll get to tap into another side of style: home design.

Even if France is out of his element, luckily he's close friends his interior designer co-star, Bobby Berk. But we digress.

As for the Next in Fashion host's new digs? The house boasts three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an unbelievable view of the Sunset Strip and nearly 3,000-square feet.

Moreover, the 1920s-style Spanish villa is already a sight to see with its colorful and tile-adorned stairway, its lavish kitchen with marble countertops and a massive island, its refreshingly vibrant patio that includes a built-in grill, outdoor pool and so much more.