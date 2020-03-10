Real Housewives' Barbara Kavovit Demolishes Harvey Weinstein's New York City Office

Not all heroes wear capes...

Sometimes, they wear a p---y bow blouse and a designer belt to demolish a convicted rapist's office. On March 9, Real Housewives of New York star Barbara Kavovit, got her construction hat and hammer ready, as she began to tear down Harvey Weinstein's old office in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.

Considering the Bravolebrity is the founder of Evergreen, a construction firm, it's safe to say she's going to work her magic and create a completely redesigned space. Plus, she's so good at what she does that she beat out three other male-run firms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are taking it down to the walls and building it new," she told the publication. Adding, that she predicts the remodeling will take about 16 weeks.

Moreover, the reality TV personality shared how much this project means to her, especially when she thinks about the previous owner, who not only became a disgraced Hollywood producer but was found guilty of rape in his New York City trial on two counts—rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.