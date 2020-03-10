Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper and Wife Scarlett Byrne Expecting Their First Child

Instagram
Cooper Hefner and his wife Scarlett Byrne are expecting their first child together.
The couple took to social media to share the wonderful news with their followers. Hugh Hefner's son wrote on Instagram, "Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share. This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one."
He shared a photo of the mother-to-be looking radiant in a floral dress, showing off her growing baby bump.
Byrne shared the same photo, along with a picture of herself and Hefner, writing, "Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can't wait to meet the newest little Hefner."
Most recently, the couple wed during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles back in November 2019.
"Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier," Cooper wrote on social media. "Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett."
The two have been dating for over six years and Hefner proposed to The Vampire Diaries star back in 2015.
At the time of their wedding, Byrne also shared, "I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love."
Congratulations to the happy couple!