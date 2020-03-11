Watch Pitch Perfect 2 Star Flula Borg Get Down to "Who Let the Dogs Out"

by Allison Crist | Wed., Mar. 11, 2020 6:00 AM

If you've seen Pitch Perfect 2, then you've certainly seen Flula Borg bust a move or two. As one of the leaders of the German a cappella group Das Sound Machine, Borg's character held his own while facing off against the Barden Bellas. However, his latest on-stage stint is a little different.

In a preview clip for E!'s new dance competition show, The Funny Dance Show (which premieres Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m. on E!), Borg and accompanying backup dancers can be seen getting down to Baha Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out." Clad in furry dog ears and a tail, Borg goes from grooving on all fours to hopping around among a bunch of tennis balls.

Lucky for him, the judges—comedian and co-host of The Real Loni LoveSo You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars alum Allison Holker; and comedian and TV personality Justin Martindale—appeared to adore the performance. Martindale even told Borg he had real "doggy style."

As part of Wednesday's premiere episode, Borg will face off against Candice Thompson and Maz Jobrani alongside Jessimae Peluso.

These are just a few of the comedians that will appear on The Funny Dance Show, where a performance of a choreographed number could win contestants $10,000 for the charity of their choice. The concept comes from hosts Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet's live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store. Expect to see dance-offs between Jade Catta-Preta and Marcella Arguello vs. Daniel Franzese and Irene Choi; Fortune Feimster and Willie Hunter vs. Fahim Anwar and Becky Robinson; Ron Funches and Blair Socci vs. Adam Ray and Brad Williams; Kel Mitchell and Carly Jibson vs. Yamaneika Saunders and Jeremiah Watkins, and more.

See more of Borg's hilarious dance moves by tuning into The Funny Dance Show premiere on Wednesday.

