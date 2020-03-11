Watch Pitch Perfect 2 Star Flula Borg Get Down to "Who Let the Dogs Out"

If you've seen Pitch Perfect 2, then you've certainly seen Flula Borg bust a move or two. As one of the leaders of the German a cappella group Das Sound Machine, Borg's character held his own while facing off against the Barden Bellas. However, his latest on-stage stint is a little different.

In a preview clip for E!'s new dance competition show, The Funny Dance Show (which premieres Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m. on E!), Borg and accompanying backup dancers can be seen getting down to Baha Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out." Clad in furry dog ears and a tail, Borg goes from grooving on all fours to hopping around among a bunch of tennis balls.

Lucky for him, the judges—comedian and co-host of The Real Loni Love; So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars alum Allison Holker; and comedian and TV personality Justin Martindale—appeared to adore the performance. Martindale even told Borg he had real "doggy style."