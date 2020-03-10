Stand Out With These 15 Camo Looks (The Irony!)

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The traditional use of camouflage is to blend in with your surroundings, but when it comes to fashion, the camo print is all about standing out.

Celebs like Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, and Jennifer Hudson have embraced wearing the bold pattern. And it comes in so many different forms now—you can sport your camo looks in chic booties, high-neck bikinis, and sequins dresses.

We've rounded up all the most fun and eye-catching ways you can wear the print. Shop below!