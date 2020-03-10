Stand Out With These 15 Camo Looks (The Irony!)

E! Illustration
by Mallory Carra | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020
The traditional use of camouflage is to blend in with your surroundings, but when it comes to fashion, the camo print is all about standing out.
Celebs like Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, and Jennifer Hudson have embraced wearing the bold pattern. And it comes in so many different forms now—you can sport your camo looks in chic booties, high-neck bikinis, and sequins dresses.
We've rounded up all the most fun and eye-catching ways you can wear the print. Shop below!
Want to try a new version of the camo print? Try it in blue! This soft cotton-blend crewneck T-shirt gives a blue tint to the well-known pattern.
Combine overalls, camouflage, and a skirt in this Dickies skirtall that has all three looks in one. These camo overalls have adjustable racerback shoulder straps and lots of pockets.
Embrace the softer side of camouflage with this cozy pullover in a lighter version of the traditional print.
You'll definitely make a statement in this long, stepped-hem cut knit cardigan with a bold camo print.
If you've ever wanted to wear camouflage at the pool, this one's for you. This bikini has a black camo print on the high-neck top and medium-rise bottoms.
Looking for a bolder look than regular plain camouflage? How about this red camo cotton crewneck T-shirt that will truly make you stand out in a crowd.
Want to take camouflage to the next level? If you were thinking you wanted the print in sequins, then you'll definitely take a shine to this Asos sequined camo mini dress with a high neck and belted waist.
Carry your essentials in this cute camo-patterned mini backpack that's covered in stylish studs. The straps are convertible and can be worn crossbody or regularly on your back.
Finally, you can combine your love of Disney and camouflage together! This tunic hoodie made from fleece fabric and features a vintage image of Mickey and the gang on the camo print.
The casual and edgy front button jacket has an olive camo print with lots of pockets, a spread collar, and long sleeves. It's available in regular and petite sizes.
Go beyond the usual camo print with this multicolor scarf that blends shades of green, blue, and yellow with the traditional camouflage you know and love.
Your toes can go camo with the Mia McKinley bootie's olive green camouflage style. It's available in sizes 6 to 10 at medium width.
Sport the famous print in these leggings made from Koral's signature lustrous fabric, which provide a second-skin fit.
Could camo sequins be a trend within this trend? Maybe. Here's another example of the pattern being expressed in sequins all-over this long-sleeved jacket.
Rock the print in blue in a 100% cotton short skirt with a front zipper closure that's perfect for spring.
Looking to embrace more spring trends? Check out spring things that aren't pastel and boss looks for the office.
