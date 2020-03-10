Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Reveals Her Biggest Regret Following Domestic Battery Arrest

Amber Portwood is trying her best to learn from her mistakes.

Less than five months after striking a plea deal in her domestic battery arrest, the Teen Mom OG star is opening up about her legal drama.

In a sneak peek at the two-hour season premiere of MTV's hit show, Amber sat down with her supportive ex Gary Shirley to address the fallout from her arrest.

"The No. 1 regret I have is that I did not walk out of that house on that night. Now I look back and I'm so ashamed because all I keep thinking about is, ‘Amber! You should have walked out of that house.' There are limits to somebody with mental health disorders," she shared. "There's only so much somebody like me can handle and people like me will understand that."

Amber continued while holding back tears, "I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have and I really do feel ashamed that I didn't have that because I should after all of the things I've done to change."