Khloe Kardashian Pays Tribute to "Partners in Crime" Khadijah and Malika Haqq in Sweet Birthday Post

Best friends forever.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian wished her longtime pals Khadijah and Malika Haqq a happy birthday with a touching tribute. Sharing pictures of the trio from Malika's adorable teddy bear-themed baby shower, which took place last month, True Thompson's mama reflected on their 20-year friendship and thanked the famous twins for sticking by her through thick and thin, joking that she's basically "an honorary triplet at this point."

"Happy birthday to my besties!!!!" Khloe's post began. "I am so grateful to have met the both of you IN 1999 (could be earlier but my memory isn't the best)! I don't even want to know where my life would be if I didn't have you two in it! A 20 plus year friendship is hard to come by and I don't take this for granted."

She continued, "We've been through EVERYTHING and anything together and we all have stayed 10 toes down."