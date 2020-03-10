Hailey Bieber Reveals the "Clever" Beauty Trick She Learned From Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber is spilling her beauty secrets.

The 23-year-old model reveals the guidelines she follows in a new interview with Elle.

From practicing self-care to being knowledgeable about products' ingredients, there are a number of habits Hailey has developed. She's even picked up a tip from her BFF Kendall Jenner.

"I love beauty trends from the '90s," Hailey explains. "I'm obsessed with them! I've always been into a pop of something cool like neon on the eye. I'm also into what people are doing with little crystals on the face right now. Kendall just put crystals on her hairline for something, and I thought it was so clever and cute."

But that's not all. Hailey also explains how she chose her look for her September 2019 wedding with Justin Bieber.

"For my wedding day, I knew I wanted it to be very me, just not too much makeup," she says. "I knew I wasn't going to want to be the person where I was going to walk out of my wedding to go touch up my makeup. I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and just hang out and not have to really worry about it. So, it was fairly natural."