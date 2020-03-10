Why Kourtney Kardashian Was "Surprised" by the Reaction to Her Stretch Marks Photo

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 8:51 AM

Kourtney Kardashian, Swimsuit, Stretch Marks, Instagram

Instagram / Poosh

When Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo that showed her stretch marks back in August, she never expected it to go viral.

In a new cover story for Health's April issue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked back at the picture and discussed her reaction to the public's praise. 

"I was surprised by that," she told the magazine when asked about the positive reaction. "I've had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my booty. I never cared about them—I like them!" 

As fans will recall, the photo showed Kourtney posing in a swimsuit while on vacation and featured the words "I love my little stripes" in the comments section.

This wasn't the only topic Kourtney covered during the interview. She also discussed her workout and eating habits—including the one thing she "never" consumes.

"I would never open a can of soda," she told the publication. "That's just not where I would cheat. My mom [Kris Jenner] has a good pantry in Palm Springs filled with Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk foods. I definitely treat myself. And [recently] Kim [Kardashian] and I did a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and raided it—Funyuns, mini doughnuts, Chex Mix. With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we're not bringing our own snacks!"

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

Speaking of kids, Kourtney also talked about parenting her three children—Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick—and got real about those less-than-picture-perfect moments.

Kourtney Kardashian

Greg Swales for Health

"I have my moments!" Kourtney said when asked if there is anything that sets her off. "When no one is listening to me, that causes a moment. Especially if you're on a time crunch and trying to get out the door. I don't always have as much patience as I'd like. But I try to remember, 'It's not that big of a deal, it's fine; we're going to get there.' It's about letting go of the plan—it doesn't always work out!" 

In addition, Kourtney spoke about her anxiety during the interview.

"For the past three years I've been going to therapy," Kourtney said. "Once a week I go to a double session. I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, 'What's the lesson that I'm supposed to be learning?' My workouts are key, too. And I go to church once a week, if I can. I go with friends, and we go to dinner afterward. I'm such a homebody; it's important for me to force myself to do something social!"

To read her full interview, check out the April issue of Health.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 only on E!

