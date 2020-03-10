Coachella 2020 Music Festival Likely to Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

The 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is likely to be postponed in light of ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

While no official announcement has been made, multiple outlets have reported that the music festival is in talks to push the dates until October. A source also confirms to E! News that Coachella has been postponed until October.

More than 125,000 people were expected to attend the world-famous music festival, which takes place in Indio, Calif. and was scheduled across six days on the weekends of April 10 and 17. This year's lineup featured upwards of 150 musical acts, including headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine in addition to Lana Del Rey, Big Sean and Calvin Harris.

On March 8, a local public health emergency was declared in Riverside County, the Southern California region where Coachella Valley and Indio is located. According to NBC Palm Springs, health officials confirmed the next day that three new cases of the COVID-19 infections had surfaced in Coachella Valley.