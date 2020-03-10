Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana With Her Final Royal Engagement Look

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 8:13 AM

For her final royal engagement outfit, Meghan Markle seemingly channeled her famous mother-in-law. 

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry for their final scheduled engagement as senior working members of the royal family. With the official day of their royal exit looming closer, the two attended the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, simultaneously reuniting publicly with Prince William and Kate Middleton

There, the former American actress donned an emerald green, caped Emilia Wickstead sheath dress along with nude Aquazzura pumps, a green Gabriella Hearst top-handle purse and a matching green fascinator by William Chambers, decorated with netted accents. 

The jewel-toned look spurred rave reviews online with many rooting for the star as the pair transitions into a new phase of life. 

While there's no knowing if this was purposeful or sheer coincidence, Markle seemed to simultaneously pay tribute to Princess Diana circa 1982 with her last royal engagement look.

Nearly 40 years ago, Princess Diana was pregnant with Prince William and stepped out with other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony. 

For the occasion, the late princess of Wales sported a deep emerald dress with a matching fascinator similarly decorated with netting. 

Meghan Markle, Princess Diana

Shutterstock/Getty Images

In the past, Markle has modernized signature elements of Diana's style, whether it be with red and purple color blocking or a belted waist

Needless to say, it seems Harry's beloved mom would have given Markle's latest look her stamp of approval. 

