Vin Diesel’s Daughter Requested This A-List Celeb for Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious fans have Vin Diesels daughter to thank for Cardi B's cameo in F9.

On Monday, the actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed that it was his 4-year-old daughter Pauline, who he named after his late Fast & Furious co-star and longtime friend Paul Walker, that suggested the "Bodak Yellow" rapper be in the highly anticipated sequel.

"My daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it," Vin told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I said, ‘That's a great idea' as she's listening to ‘I Like It...'"

After sharing that he pitched the writers the idea, Jimmy asked if there had been any other A-list celebrities that asked Vin to be in the upcoming film, to which he responded, "Strange enough—20 years ago, you wouldn't have thought this—but now we do have Oscar winners all asking to be a part of the film. It's bizarre."