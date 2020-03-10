Alex Rodriguez Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Engagement to Jennifer Lopez in the Sweetest Way

Happy anniversary, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez!

The 44-year-old Yankees star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the one-year mark since his proposal.

"One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas....I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes," he wrote on the social network. "Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can't wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary."

The sweet tribute also included a photo and video montage of the couple that featured footage of them getting engaged, clips of them walking the red carpet together and glimpses into their private world. The tune "My Girl" was also playing in the background.

"Happy anniversary Macha!" Rodriguez wrote in the post.