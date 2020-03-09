Madison Prewett Leaves The Bachelor After Awkward Meeting With Peter Weber's Family

Excuse us, while we pick our jaws up from the floor.

Monday night marked part one of The Bachelor finale with Peter Weber, and it's safe to say it already has fans feeling shocked, emotional and in disbelief.

During tonight's episode, contestant Madison Prewett surprised everyone when she decided to leave Peter after she felt they're weren't on the same page.

After their romantic one-on-one date, in which they enjoyed a helicopter ride together, the 23-year-old star pulled the pilot aside to express how she felt about him and their compatibility. She also chatted about his intimacy with another contestant during the Fantasy Suite week, and, as it turns out, his actions were a deal-breaker for her.

"First of all, that was amazing up there," Madison said of their flight, which got her in a reflective mood about their relationship. "I was looking out and getting so emotional. It's so beautiful that I came here hoping to find love and I did... But I think about that phrase, you know, that we kept saying: can love conquer all?"