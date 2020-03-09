American Horror Story Actor Harry Hains' Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 6:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harry Hains

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

American Horror Story actor Harry Hains' cause of death has been revealed. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Hains died from "accidental fentanyl intoxication."

The Australian actor and musician died earlier this year on Jan. 7. At the time, Hains' mother and actress, Jane Badler, took to social media to share the news of his death. 

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet," Badler wrote on Instagram. "But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time..I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

In a separate post on Jan. 31, his mother shared pictures from a "truly beautiful send off for my extraordinary son." 

She added, "I am so grateful for all the people who came to learn more about Harry. Harry was blessed with beauty, talent and brilliance. He also struggled with a profound sleeping disorder which led to a lifetime dependence on medication. I can see now that my fear is gone how hard he tried and how strong the struggle was. I am so proud of him. Harry fought for those who feel marginalized or different."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

A service was held for Hains in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12. The actor's passing happened just a little over a month after his 27th birthday. 

The young actor had most recently appeared American Horror StoryThe Surface and Chase

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Finale

The Bachelor Finale Live Blog: Who Will Peter Weber Choose?

Love Is Blind

How Did Giannina's Dress Get Clean Again on Love Is Blind? Mystery Solved

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

Chip & Joanna Gaines Talk Fixer Upper, Family & More: 6 Highlights From In The Room

The Bachelor, Finale

Peter Weber's Unspoilable Bachelor Ending: Everything We Know

Where are the Bachelors now?

The Bachelor: Where Are They Now?

Tina Fey, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Tina Fey Returning to Netflix With First Animated Series

Dr. Drew Talks "Final Kill" film & "The Masked Singer"

TAGS/ American Horror Story , Death , TV , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.