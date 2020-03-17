Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Explains Why You'll See Less of Daughter Carly This Season

When it comes to reality TV, Catelynn Lowell always puts her children's needs first.

As excitement continues to build for a brand-new season of Teen Mom OG, one of the original cast members is teasing fans with what's to come.

While viewers were able to witness Catelynn and husband Tyler Baltierra reunite with their eldest daughter Carly last summer, this season may be a little different.

"The summer is coming up and if we were to have a visit, it would be during the summer," Catelynn explained to E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's season premiere. "Viewers got to see that last summer because we were filming in the summer when we went to go see [Carly and her adoptive parents]. Obviously she is a part of our story so when things come up on camera, we talk about her as much as we can."

Catelynn added, "We are in the process of talking with her parents about having another visit and if we can make it all work for everyone, then we will definitely try and do it."