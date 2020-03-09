Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Were ''Both Very Involved'' in Their Kids' Surgeries

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may no longer be a couple, but they will never stop being parents.

Their ability to co-parent was proven when the A-list duo reunited for the sake of their daughters, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. As Angelina noted in her article for Time, both of the girls underwent surgery earlier this year and a source says they "are recovering well."

Throughout the process the source says both Brad and Angie were "very involved and there for them in their procedures." Moreover, Pitt skipped the BAFTAs in order to be there for the girls, E! News can confirm.

"They were both concerned and loving parents that were by their kids' sides," the insider adds.

Brad and Angie weren't alone in their concern for the girls either. According to the source, some of the other siblings visited and "were very patient and helpful" as their sisters recovered. "They brought cards and you can see they are a close knit family. It was a big deal for them and they all came together," the source shares.