How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Maintain Their "Strong Bond" and Friendship

When it comes to friendly exes, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk deserve an award for mastering the tricky role.

As the couple continues to raise their daughter out of the spotlight, E! News is learning more about how these famous parents are putting Lea first.

Close to nine months after reports surfaced that the couple had parted ways, a source tells us that these two still share a "strong bond."

"They are working out how to be single parents and co-parent their daughter together. They both have been working and traveling a lot so there is always scheduling to figure out. They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her," an insider shared with us. "They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends."

Our source added, "They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her. They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It's still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place."