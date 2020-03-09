Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Officially Registers as Sex Offender After Arrest

Mon., Mar. 9, 2020

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is officially a registered sex offender. 

E! News can confirm the rapper's husband is now listed in the California database of sexual offenders. Petty's status as an offender is due to the fact that he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. 

According to court documents filed on Feb. 25 and obtained by E! News, Petty was indicted by a grand jury for failure to register as a sex offender upon his relocation to Los Angeles from New York. He plead not guilty.

The 42-year-old is currently out on $100,000 bond and awaiting his April 28 trial date. If convicted, Minaj's husband could face up to 10-years in prison

Petty's prior crimes include first-degree manslaughter, which he plead guilty to. He served seven years in a New York state prison and was released in 2013. 

When Nicki's fans first learned of his sordid past, the rapper came to his defense. "He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship," Nicki wrote on social media in 2018, referencing Petty's accuser. "But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo."

Nicki and Kenneth eventually shut the haters down by obtaining a marriage license. They made their marriage official in October 2019. 

E! News has reached out to Minaj's rep for comment, but have not heard back.

