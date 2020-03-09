Chip & Joanna Gaines Talk Fixer Upper, Family & More: 6 Highlights From In The Room

Welcome to Waco, Jason Kennedy!

On Monday's all-new In the Room, the E! personality swung by the central Texas town. Why? To pay a visit to Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, of course.

As E! readers surely know, fans were shocked when the beloved HGTV couple announced their "bittersweet" decision to end Fixer Upper. With the last episode of the hit home design and renovation show airing in April 2018, viewers were left missing the twosome's barnyard chic aesthetic and loving banter.

Yet, as was made abundantly clear on In the Room, the Gaines' departure from Fixer Upper was merely a sabbatical from the limelight, not a definite exit. Not only have Chip and Jo continued to grow their empire through many business endeavors—including a bakery, a restaurant, a magazine, a target line and more—they've planned a return to TV, on their terms.

Specifically, Chip and Jo have teamed up with Discovery Inc. to launch their own network, appropriately named, the Magnolia Network. Thus, Jason sat down with the handy duo to get the scoop on what's to come and to learn more about their love story.

For everything this week's In the Room taught us about Chip and Jo, scroll through our major takeaways below!