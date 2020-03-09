30 Things You Didn't Know About House Party Even Though You've Seen It 50 Times

David Corio/Redferns

4. New Line Cinema offered the lead roles initially to DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince—aka Jeff Townes and Will Smith—after successfully suing the duo over their song "A Nightmare on My Street," which liberally sampled Freddy's voice and music from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise without permission. Smith and Townes could either pay a settlement or be in two New Line movies and their salaries would go toward the amount of money they owed. The first script the studio offered was House Party.

5. But neither party wanted it to go down like that. "I said, look, I love those guys—they're talented, they're funny, they'd be perfect for the movie,'" Hudlin—whose films include Boomerang and The Ladies Man as director and Django Unchained as a producer—recalled in 2010 for the video series "A Moment in Comedy History With…" "But I don't want someone doing the movie because they lost a lawsuit. I mean, if they're not genuinely enthusiastic about it, then… that's gonna hurt me."

Still, Hudlin said that he met with Russell Simmons, the duo's manager at the time, but Simmons said his guys couldn't possibly do it, that they had something else lined up. "I was bummed," Hudlin remembered, "'cause it would've been great." Whatever movie they were supposedly going to do didn't happen, "but clearly Will Smith happened in a gigantic way."

And "House Party was a success either way…I have no regrets. Kid 'n Play did a spectacular job."

6. Jeff Townes said that they just weren't into the project. "The first script [New Line showed us] was House Party because if you think about the premise of House Party—one dude was a DJ and the other was a rapper," he told Radio Milwaukee, per CBR.com. "So House Party was set up for Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. We weren't thinking about doing movies back then. They were like, 'What do you think about this?' and we were like, 'Oh, we don't like it.' And 'What about this?' 'Oh, we don't like it. Ha, we out!'"