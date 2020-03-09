EXCLUSIVE!

The 3 Spy Games Finalists Face Their Toughest Challenge Yet in Finale Sneak Peek

And then there were three!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's season finale of Spy Games where finalists Brock Thompson, Christina Randall and Chelsey Mori will face their toughest challenge to date.

"A spy's job is to collect intelligence. Tonight, you're going to take a test that consists of over 200 questions testing you on the information you should have learned or gathered during your time here," assessor Erroll Southers tells the final three in the clip. "The person with the least number of correct answers will be dismissed."

"You were given dossiers and told to record the details of your experience as well as gather information on your competitors," assessor Evy Poumpouras adds, before it's revealed they can use everything they've gathered in their dossiers during the test.

Read

Will One of These Spy Games Contestants Be the Next James Bond?

"This is fantastic. I have all the dossiers," Chelsey reveals in her confessional. "This is my challenge to win."

But there's one small catch.

"Just because somebody gives you information doesn't mean it's accurate," Evy adds. "So we want to see if they were able to decipher the difference between truthfulness and deception."

So who will come out on top and win the $100,000? Check out the preview above and don't miss the Spy Games finale tonight at 10 p.m. on Bravo to see who wins!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

