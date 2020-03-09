Kelly Clarkson's Rendition of Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me" Is Guaranteed to Give You Chills

No need to lose this performance from Kelly Clarkson—because it's golden.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host is known to perform versions of beloved songs as part of her daily "Kellyoke" segment—and Monday's was certainly not one to be missed. After Selena Gomez's appearance on the NBC show, the Grammy winner tackled the songstress' latest hit, "Lose You to Love Me."

Clarkson spared no emotion as she delivered a moving version of the track while backed by instruments and vocalists. The song was released in October 2019 as the lead single off of Gomez's third studio album, Rare, which dropped in January. The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Gomez's first number one song.

And it seems people are loving the host's version, too. Since being uploaded to YouTube on Monday, Clarkson's rendition has already been viewed more than 50,000 times.