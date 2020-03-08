American Idol Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan React to Katy Perry's Pregnancy News

Katy Perry is spilling the beans!

During tonight's American Idol episode, the 35-year-old songstress shared her exciting and special pregnancy news with her co-stars, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"Guys, I can't tell you how excited I am that we're going to have a fourth judge on this show," Richie cheekily said in a heartwarming video that was shared on YouTube on Sunday evening.

"I think it's the perfect addition to this panel," Bryan chimed in... with Perry leaning on both him and Lionel in the short clip.

It didn't take long for Katy to finally reveal her pregnancy news. "We're having a baby," she enthusiastically said as she cradled her growing baby bump. "Omg, I'm terrified."

Putting her co-stars on the spot, she quipped, "Are you throwing my baby a shower?"

While the two superstars admitted that wasn't their expertise, they offered to throw in lavish gifts, like Gucci shoes.