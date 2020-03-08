Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Split After 3-Week Engagement

It's over between Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael.

E! News has learned that the two have broken up and ended their engagement, just weeks after the Hairspray actress introduced her fans to her fiancé on Instagram.

The news of the couple's split comes soon after Bynes sparked breakup rumors when she deleted all her photos of Michael from her page.

Bynes shared her exciting and special engagement announcement in mid-February.

At the time, a source told E! News that "Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship."

Additionally, the actress' mother has been managing her affairs and finances since she underwent personal and legal turmoil that landed her in rehab several years ago. The conservatorship is reportedly set to last until August.

Meanwhile, the She's the Man star is continuing her treatment as an outpatient.