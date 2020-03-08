Madison Beer Urges People to Stop ''Shaming Women'' After Detailing Her Own Experience

Madison Beer is using International Women's Day to spread an important message.

The 21-year-old singer took to social media on Sunday to encourage and inspire people to take back their power. She opened up about her "traumatizing experience," in which she claimed a boy shared her private images and videos with others without her consent .

"I know there are some very significant things happening in the world right now that are very frightening so my intention with this message is not, in any way, to distract from them, but I do wanna talk today on International Women's Day on the subject of shaming women," she began her detailed message on Twitter.

"When I was around 14 and exploring my body and sexuality, I sent very private Snapchats of my body to a boy I really liked at the time," she continued. "I sent these, at 14, thinking I could trust the boy as we had known each other for years & shared feelings for one another, but of course he shared it with all his friends."