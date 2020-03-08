Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares a Glorious Shirtless Pic of Freddie Prinze Jr. for His Birthday

Can you say couple goals?

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. continue to prove why they're America's favorite celebrity couple. On Sunday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated her husband's 44th birthday with a sweet and special birthday tribute.

She also shared a glorious throwback photo of her leading man, which was of him posing shirtless for his high school portraits.

"A very long time ago, on this very day, this handsome man was born," Sarah began her quippy caption on Instagram. "I am extremely happy about that (although I doubt he's happy that I still have this high school picture) happy birthday."

Chiming in, Selma Blair responded, "Happy birthday to the boy of my 20's day dreams!"

That wasn't the only birthday tribute Sarah gave her husband of 18 years. She also uploaded a black-and-white selfie of her and Freddie on Instagram Stories, which he re-posted on his own social media account.