Warriors Say Steph Curry Has Been Diagnosed with the Flu and Not Coronavirus

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Mar. 8, 2020 2:11 PM

Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Currywas diagnosed with the flu before Saturday's game against the 76ers and sat out the game. According to the team physician Dr. Robert Nied, he is not showing signs of the coronavirus. 

"This morning Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing," the statement read. "We have identified his probable source contact who is not part of basketball operations. He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. He has seasonal flu. We have begun treatment for Stephen and instituted our team protocol for influenza exposure." 

According to NBC Sports, the team's coach Steve Kurr also told reporters that Steph had been tested for the coronavirus. The publication also reports that across the country, sports teams have been taking the necessary precautions as to not risk their players and fans to the coronavirus. 

In the Warriors' case, they announced on Friday that they were increasing adding cleaning staff to each event, elevator attendants would be equipped with wipe containers and sanitizing elevators regularly, all doors and door handles would be sanitized regularly and extra soap would become available in all restrooms. 

On March 6, Chase Center took to Twitter to share that they were "aware of the recommendations made today by San Francisco Department of Public Health" and that they were are "continuing to monitor the situation and the guidelines of the CDC." 

It hasn't been announced yet when Steph will make a comeback on the court. 

In less than three months, more than 3,300 people have died from the potentially deadly virus and at least 97,000 people have been infected throughout more than 85 countries, as of March 5. 

In the United StatesNBC News reports that as of March 8, there were 446 cases confirmed. In total, 19 people (16 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California) have died in the U.S. from the coronavirus. 

