Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Fun-Filled Trip to Palm Springs

Did someone say "vacay"?

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and the rest of their sisters and their kids joined matriarch Kris Jenner at her lavish Palm Springs vacation home for a little R&R this weekend, and the adults partied it up at a gay bar, where they watched a drag show.

Kylie brought her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on the trip and shared photos and videos. The child's father Travis Scott was not spotted in any of them.

Kourtney Kardashian was accompanied by her ex, Scott Disick, and their three kids Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5. Kim brought along all four of her and Kanye West's children—North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and 9-month-old son Psalm West. The rapper was not spotted in the family members' social media posts either.

Khloe Kardashian and almost 2-year-old daughter True Thompson also joined the group, as did sister Kendall Jenner. Kris was accompanied by her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The family enjoyed relaxing by her enormous pool and enjoying the fresh air. The kids had fun doing playground activities and also running through the sprinklers, as did Khloe.

On Saturday night, the adults headed to Toucans Tiki Lounge to watch a drag show. The sisters had a blast partying it up, with some singing along to classic rock hits "Dream On" by Aerosmith and "American Pie" by Don McLean. They also took photos with some of the drag performers. Kylie and Khloe later goofed around on the ride back with Kris and Corey, playing "Which Kardashian Are You?"