Brooklyn Beckham's 21st Birthday Party Featured a Mini Spice Girls Reunion

Spotted: Posh Spice, Baby Spice and Ginger Spice living their best life at Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday party—guess our invite got lost in the mail!

On Saturday, Victoria Beckham took to social media to share snippets of her eldest son's birthday bash. Also in attendance? Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. It was practically a full-on reunion, we were just missing Sporty Spice and Scary Spice!

But now Victoria's son can brag that 3/5 of the Spice Girls attended his 21st birthday.

Victoria shared a selfie of herself with Emma and Geri, captioning one of the photos "Love u @emmaleebunton." Emma reposted it and wrote, "Love you more @victoriabeckham." In another selfie featuring the trio together, Victoria wrote, "Kisses."

The mother-of-four also posted a series of pictures of her and husband David Beckham looking very cozy on the dancefloor on Instagram, writing, "Dancing till 6am! Kisses and happy 21st birthday @brooklynbeckham X I love u so much @davidbeckham x."