Danny Tidwell's Death Mourned by So You Think You Can Dance Stars and Other Celebs

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 1:46 PM

Danny Tidwell

Rogelio Solis/AP

So You Think You Can Dance stars took to social media on Saturday to mourn the death of one of their own: Season three finalist Danny Tidwell.

The dancer was killed in a car accident on Friday. He was 35. His brother Travis Wall, also a former contestant, announced the news on Instagram.

"My heart is completely broken right now," So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker wrote on her Instagram Story, on a photo of Tidwell that Wall had shared on his page. "DANNY you were taken [too] soon! I love you so much."

"I learned so much from being around you and getting to see your talent first hand," she continued. "You were a true artist!"

Former So You Think You Can Dance judge and dance legend Debbie Allen wrote on Instagram, "Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dancing genius "Prince amongst Paupers" you are in God's Ensemble. We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Love, Mama D."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

She also posted on her Instagram page a clip of Tidwell performing a dance routine set to Gavin DeGraw's cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions" on the season three finale of So You Think You Can Dance in 2007.

"This is how I will always see you Danny Tidwell," she wrote. "We speak your name. #dannytidwell"

Danny Tidwell, Allison Holker, Instagram

Instagram / Allison Holker / Travis Wall

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley commented on one of Wall's memorial posts for Tidwell on Instagram.

"Sweetheart I am so sorry," she wrote. "Such terrible news. Such a wonderful man xxxxxx."

So You Think You Can Dance season 12 winner Gaby Diaz commented, "I'm so sorry. Sending you so much love."

Dance Moms'Abby Lee Miller and Maddie Ziegler, who served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016, also mourned Tidwell online.

"Dear God Noooooo @denisewalldance @traviswall my deepest sympathy - there are no words," Miller commented on one of Wall's posts.

"I'm so sorry sending my love," wrote Ziegler.

Singer Jennifer Nettles also commented.

"Sending love," she wrote. "I'm so sorry."

