Danny Tidwell's Death Mourned by So You Think You Can Dance Stars and Other Celebs

So You Think You Can Dance stars took to social media on Saturday to mourn the death of one of their own: Season three finalist Danny Tidwell.

The dancer was killed in a car accident on Friday. He was 35. His brother Travis Wall, also a former contestant, announced the news on Instagram.

"My heart is completely broken right now," So You Think You Can Dance alum Allison Holker wrote on her Instagram Story, on a photo of Tidwell that Wall had shared on his page. "DANNY you were taken [too] soon! I love you so much."

"I learned so much from being around you and getting to see your talent first hand," she continued. "You were a true artist!"

Former So You Think You Can Dance judge and dance legend Debbie Allen wrote on Instagram, "Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dancing genius "Prince amongst Paupers" you are in God's Ensemble. We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Love, Mama D."