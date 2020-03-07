Pose and Ramy Actor Nicholas Tucci Dead at 38

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 1:28 PM

Nicholas Tucci

Hollywood has lost a star.

Nicholas Tucci, who appeared on television shows like, Ramy, Pose, The Blacklist, Daredevil and more, died on Tuesday at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Conn. He was only 38 years old.

While it's unclear what the actor was battling, his father took to Facebook on Friday to share the tragic news. 

"This is Alexander Tucci, Nick's father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut," the post began. "Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much."

Alexander also took a moment to thank those who worked alongside with his son and to those who were fans of his son's projects on the big and small screen.

"To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities...thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick," the message read.

Closing the statement on Facebook, Alexander wrote, "To those of you who enjoyed Nick's work on the screen and stage...thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all...thank you for your gift of friendship to my son."

Nicholas appeared on my shows, including Quantico, Channel Zero, Homeland and others. He also starred and produced the 2019 film, Long Lost.

At this time, memorial service plans for the late actor haven't been shared.

