So You Think You Can Dance's Danny Tidwell Dead at 35

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Danny Tidwell

Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images

Danny Tidwell, a dancer and finalist on the reality show So You Think You Can Dance, died on Friday. He was 35.

His brother Travis Wall, a former contestant and Emmy-winning choreographer, announced the news on his Instagram page on Saturday. The cause of Tidwell's death was not disclosed.

"My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift," wrote Wall, 32. "I'm not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can't believe this is real. I can't believe you're gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing."

"We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey," he continued. "A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can't believe I'm even typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time."

Wall also shared throwback pics of Tidwell, including shots of him dancing as a child and images of him with his family.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Tidwell, Wall's adopted brother, was a runner up on season three of So You Think You Can Dance in 2007. Wall placed second in the previous season.

Dance Moms'Abby Lee Miller and Maddie Ziegler, who served as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016, mourned Tidwell online.

"Dear God Noooooo @denisewalldance @traviswall my deepest sympathy - there are no words," Miller commented on Wall's post.

"I'm so sorry sending my love," wrote Ziegler.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Carrie Underwood, The Tonight Show

Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon Compete in the Fittest of the Fit Challenge

Jojo Siwa, Miley Cyrus

Jojo Siwa and Miley Cyrus Dance Up a Storm at Show Rehearsal in Australia

Katy Perrry

Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump and Meets Fans in Australia After Pregnancy Reveal

Post Malone

Post Malone Says He's Not on Drugs After Sparking Concern Over Onstage Behavior

Meghan McCain, The View

Meghan McCain Shares Note Warning The View Workers Not to Steal Hand Sanitizer Backstage

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton

9 Reasons Why Women Really Rule the Royal Family

David Chang, Ugly Delicious

Netflix Unscripted: The Streaming Service's Reality Shows You Need to Be Watching

TAGS/ Death , So You Think You Can Dance , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.