Shane Dawson Says ''F--k You'' to Body-Shamers After Weight Gain

Shane Dawson has a strongly worded message for any and all body-shamers: "F--k you."

The YouTuber is making his feelings towards keyboard warriors abundantly clear in his latest video "Addressing My Weight Gain." Shane says recent comments about his weight gain have gotten to a point where he feels he needs to address "what's been going on."

He specifically discusses a comment made about him last month, in which someone stated, "I love Shane but it's a damn shame to watch him putting all this weight back on while everyone around him laughs and enables him."

At the time, the star shared on Twitter, "You would think after 13 years on youtube comments wouldn't get to me but damn... they still feel like the very first time haha." He also said comments like that discourage him from working or posting on social media.

Now, however, the 31-year-old reveals he regrets "feeding into it—pun intended."