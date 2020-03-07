All the Ways Pregnant Katy Perry Hid Her Baby Bump

No daisy dukes or bikinis here!

On Wednesday, Katy Perry shocked Katy Kats all over the world when she revealed she's expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in her "Never Worn White" music video. In the video, she cradled her blossoming bump looking like the goddess she is, with her hair blowing in the wind. But after Katy's whirlwind February, promoting American Idol and attending various events, we are asking ourselves: How did nobody see this coming?

In December, the "Hot N' Cold" singer performed at multiple Jingle Bell concerts and showed no signs of pregnancy. Then, after the holidays, the star re-emerged into the public eye for a press-filled February including an appearance at a British Asian Trust dinner where Prince Charles appointed her ambassador for the Children's Protection Fund.

But the key to maintaining the utmost secrecy appears to be Katy's use of accessories and loose-fitting clothing to hide her #babycat bump.