14 Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 3:30 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We admit it: We're obsessed with Anthropologie every month, but you've got to check out these March finds. Anthropologie is bringing the spring looks, from scalloped sandals to lace tops to mini dresses, and we want them all.

Below, shop the home, beauty, accessory and clothing items we can't stop thinking about. If you leave without making a purchase, then you're stronger than we are.

Sundry Ruched Midi Dress

This is the most comfortable yet flattering cotton dress ever. Sundry suggests pairing it with a hoodie and sneakers for a sporty twist on a feminine look. The brand makes California French-style clothing (yes, California-French) that we're currently obsessed with. 

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$198 Anthropologie
Twyla Lace Top

The color, neckline, and basically everything else about this lace top is stunning. It comes in standard, petite, and plus sizes, so anyone can rock it.

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$68 Anthropologie
Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle in Aloha Orchid

Ok, so everyone and their mom has smelled Capri Blue's volcano candle, but nobody puts aloha orchid in a corner. This lesser-known candle smells like sunscreen in the best way, and shines in this iridescent jar. 

 

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$30
$24 Anthropologie
Shhhowercap The Basilica Shower Cap

Sure, shower caps are a universally un-fun purchase, but is it just us, or is this one kind of... fabulous? We're pretty sure it won't fall apart after one use like the one you currently own, right? Soooo, it's totally justifiable!

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$43 Anthropologie
See by Chloe Scalloped Sandals

Have you ever seen a shoe more perfect for spring? We're loving the scalloped details and bold red color of these cotton and leather sandals. 

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$265 Anthropologie
Stella Pardo Natalia Textured Cardigan

Just look at this textured cotton cardigan. It's so pretty! It takes two knitters three days to make one of these (hence the price tag), and it transitions beautifully from season to season. Plus, puffed sleeves are totally on trend. 

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$575 Anthropologie
Dolce Vita Madox Leopard Espadrille Sneakers

We're digging this sneaker-take on the classic espadrille, with a dotted calf-hair upper. Let them stand out with an all-black outfit, or work them into a mixed-print look. They're available in both standard and wide fits.

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$130 Anthropologie
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub

How's this for a unique find? Christophe Robin's purifying scrub is actually a shampoo that's meant to remove build-up from sensitive or oily scalps. Hey, who says your scalp can't benefit from some exfoliation, too? 

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$53 Anthropologie
Sundry Tulip Mini Dress

Enter the perfect comfortable work dress. This charcoal cotton frock transforms effortlessly from the office to happy hour, depending on the shoes you pair it with. 

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$158 Anthropologie
Splendid Cali Leggings

Add some bright blue to your workout gear to freshen it up for spring. Exhibit A: these sporty, California-inspired leggings. Don't forget the matching sports bra!

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$98 Anthropologie
Sunday Somewhere Sedgwick Round Sunglasses

The perfect sunglasses are highly elusive, but we may just have found them. These have a subtle pink tint and unique shape that's bound to garner compliments.

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$290 Anthropologie
Tasha Windowpane Blazer

This linen blazer has a classic look with its windowpane motif and double-breasted button front. You'll get use out of it for years to come.

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$158 Anthropologie
Guilhermina Ankle-Tie Heels

These leather ankle-tie heels from Brazilian brand Guilhermina add a little extra style to your outfit. They're available in two solid colors as well.

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$130 Anthropologie
Islais Capiz Chandelier

We know, we know... it's a chandelier. But this one is made of stunning Capiz shells.

E-Comm: Anthroplogie Items We're Obsessed With This Month
$498 Anthropologie

