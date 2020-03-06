Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Latest Lunch Date Turns Into a Family Affair

Thank God it's Friday—and family time!

As Liam Hemsworth continues his romance with Gabriella Brooks, the couple was spotted enjoying an afternoon lunch date with a few familiar guests.

In a photo obtained by E! News, the Hollywood actor and his model girlfriend headed to Roadhouse Café located on Byron Bay for a tasty meal.

Liam kept things casual in a white T-shirt and sunglasses while Gabriella matched in a comfy white tee with a pair of denim shorts. She completed her look with hoop earrings and a black hair clip.

For those wondering who the couple was sitting across from, we've learned Liam's parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth also joined in on the lunch date. Spoiler alert: From the looks of things, everyone appeared to have a great time and was all smiles.

In fact, Liam even snuck in some time to take a picture with a cute young fan. We swear we're not jealous. Okay, maybe a little.

Liam and Gabriella confirmed their romance back in January when they were spotted kissing on the beaches of Byron Bay in their native Australia.

They were later photographed displaying PDA in the states near Los Angeles.

As Liam moves forward from a public divorce with Miley Cyrus, the actor appears to be keeping this romance much more on the private side.

The pair hasn't made a red carpet appearance together just yet. And neither party has made things Instagram official.

Instead, it's all about enjoying quality time together. And yes, that often includes family. Last month, Liam and Gabriella enjoyed lunch with Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha Hemsworth. Family over everything!

