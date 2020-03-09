Will Matt Fraser's Backup Proposal Plan Wow Girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis?

by Brett Malec | Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 6:00 AM
It's the proposal that almost didn't happen!
After Matt Fraser's initial proposal plan got nixed over rainy weather in Miami, leaving him scrambling, it looks like the Meet the Frasers star was able to come up with a backup plan in this clip from tonight's season finale!
The sneak peek shows the psychic medium leading girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis to a ballroom where he intends to ask her to marry him. The only problem is that control-freak Matt has no idea how the ballroom looks because he left all the decorating duties to his sister Maria.
"I never get nervous ever, but I'm starting to get the shakes," Matt admits in the video. "My hands are shaky a little bit. I have like major indigestional [sic] issues going on."
"If I open up the ballroom door and it looks ridiculous in there, the proposal's not happening. That's it," he adds. "I'm just gonna tell Alexa we're on date night. No proposal."
So will Matt's proposal setting blow Alexa away? Don't miss tonight's Meet the Frasers season finale to see if they get engaged!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?